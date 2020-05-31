DAIDONE - Dorothy May Dorothy, 90, flew over the rainbow on May 18, 2020. The world lost a beautiful, gentle soul. Dorothy May was born to Vincent and Dorothy Kischel on January 15, 1930 in Nyack, NY. Dotty spent a happy childhood in Spring Valley, NY with her parents, sisters Mary and Winnie, and many animals which she loved, especially her goats. Dotty graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1947 where she excelled in Art. After High School, she went on to work as a teller for the 1st National Bank of Spring Valley. In September of 1958 she met her future husband James Daidone at Roseland Ballroon in New York City and they were married shortly after in 1959. Dotty and Jimmie resided in Brooklyn, NY for 10 years before relocating to Northport, Long Island where they raised their 2 children Laura and Vincent. Dotty was a home-maker until the oil crisis in the 1970s when she returned to work as a teller in the local bank in Northport where she greeted all her patrons with a smile. She especially enjoyed waiting on a few of the NY Islanders hockey players. Dotty enjoyed gardening and collecting license plates with her husband Jimmie. Dotty was an avid reader spending many hours at the Northport Library. Mostly Dotty was known for her love of writing; poems, short stories and in her journal daily. Dotty had a knack for connecting with people and remembering the smallest details of their lives. She enjoyed nothing more than sharing a cup of tea with her friends and neighbors that dropped by, discussing the latest book she'd read. She was known to keep in touch with all by sending notes, cards, and letters. Dotty volunteered for many years for The Visiting Nurse Service and Hospice of Suffolk County, where she was able to impact many at the end of their lives with her giving spirit and grace. Dotty and Jimmie moved to Central New York in 2014 to be closer to their daughter. They lived at the Nottingham Senior Living, moving to the Assisted Living and finally the Nursing Home, at the Nottingham, where Dotty continued to make friends until the end, and warm everyone she met with her huge heart and smile. Dotty was a loving, generous spirit that will be greatly missed by her family, husband of 60 years, James Daidone of Jamesville, NY, daughter Laura Brunet (Martin) of Fayetteville, NY, son Vincent Daidone (Senia) Northport, NY and four grandchildren, Stephanie and Julien Brunet, and Isabella and James Daidone. There will be no services at this time due to the pandemic. For guest book, please visit: scheppfamily.com Eaton-Tubbs, Fayetteville 315-637-3214
Published in Newsday on May 31, 2020.