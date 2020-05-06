Home

Services
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
(516) 676-1180
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
East Hillside Cemetery
PASCUCCI - Dorothy E. of Glen Cove, NY on May 4, 2020 age 96. Beloved wife of the late John J. Loving mother of Joanne Wall (Bill), John Jr. (Karen) and Fred (Diane). Dear sister of the late Edna Klumpp, the late Alice Sand and the late Fred Rhoades. Proud grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 8 and great-great-grandmother of 1. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Private service and interment at East Hillside Cemetery. Donations may be made to Hospice Care Network. www.DodgeThomas.com
Published in Newsday on May 6, 2020
