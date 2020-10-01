LOGAN - Dorothy Evelyn of Massapequa on September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of the late Edward Jr., Glenn (Gilda), Brian (Sharon), Laurie, Coleen (Charlie), Kathy (Scott) and predeceased by her son in law John. Cherished Gram/G-ma of Gilda Marie (Matt), Glenn Jr. (Kelly), John, Ryan (Jamie), B.J. (Kirsten), Brittany (Brian), Kaitlyn (Chris), and Michael (Renee). Adored Great-Grandma of Hailey, Ariana and Isabelle. Reposing at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Avenue, Massapequa, NY.Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 9:45am at Maria Regina RC Church, Seaford. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. Family will receive friends Friday, 4-8pm.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 1, 2020.