SCHARF - Dorothy F. of Levittown, NY on July 11, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late William R. Loving mom of Helene Carmon (Jim) and Irene Zaino (Larry). Cherished grandmother of 4 and great grandmother of 2. Friends may visit Sunday 6:00 to 9:00pm at Donohue Cecere Funeral Home, 290 Post Ave., Westbury, NY., (516) 333-0615. Religious service at 8:00 pm. Interment on Monday at Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY, leaving funeral home at 10am. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Dorothy's memory to: at . www.donohue cecere.com
