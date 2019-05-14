Home

GANG - Dorothy A. (nee McGrath) loving wife, mother, Nanni, sister and friend, left this life on Friday, May 10th for eternal rest. Preceded in death by her husband Bill. Survived by her children, Dotty Ann (John), Julia (Don), William (Peggy), John (Kari), Robert (Mary Beth), Timothy (Denise) James (Kathy), 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, sisters Claire and Joan, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Dottty was a kind, funny and loving woman. She will be missed. Family will receive friends Thursday May 16th from 2-4 & 7-9pm at William E. Law Funeral Home, Inc. 1 Jerusalem Avenue, Massapequa, NY 11758. Funeral Mass Friday, May 17th 9:45am at Maria Regina R.C. Church, Seaford, NY 11783. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram, N.Y. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dorothy's name to Marina Regina Catholic School, Seaford, NY 11783.
Published in Newsday from May 14 to May 15, 2019
