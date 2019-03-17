|
DOROTHY H. CROCE . Holbrook 7-11 Coffee Queen. CROCE - Dorothy H., age 102, on March 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Frank (Arline) and Bruce (Elizabeth). Cherished grandmother of Frank Jr., Anthony, Gina, and Peter and great-grandmother of Kate, Addison, Nina & Isabelle. Visitation will be on Monday March 18th from 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Montauk Hwy., West Sayville, New York 11796. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 19th at Sts. Peter & Paul RC Church in Wading River at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 17, 2019