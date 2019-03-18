Home

Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
(516) 223-1460
Reposing
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
Reposing
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Christopher's Church
Baldwin, NY
Dorothy Haughey Notice
HAUGHEY - Dorothy, 94, of Rockville Centre, NY. Loving daughter of the late Catherine & David and sister of the late David. Dear "Aunt Dotsy" to many cousins and devoted friends. Dorothy worked for the NY Stock Exchange and was the 1st woman officer of Paine Webber where she was a mentor to many colleagues. She was a faithful volunteer at the Visually Impaired Program of Catholic Charities. Reposing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc., 769 Merrick Rd, Baldwin, NY on Tuesday from 2-4 & 7-9p.m. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Christopher's Church in Baldwin on Wednesday at 10:00a.m. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. fullertonfhny.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 18, 2019
