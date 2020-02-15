|
HUNTER - Dorothy G. (nee La May), 101, of Huntington, on February 14, 2020. Beloved mother of the late Kenneth La May, Ronald Schlim (Kathy), Robert Goode (Rachelle), Wendy Rudden (Richard), Carol Schlim-Thomason (Michael), Glenn Hunter (Kathy), Alex Hunter, III (Jeanne) and Jeffrey Hunter (Seaneen). Loving grandmother of many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Patricia Langley, Robert La May and Ted La May. Visitation Sunday 2-4 pm at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 15, 2020