CROUCHLEY - DOROTHY JEAN Dorothy Jean (Junge) Crouchley, of Mineola, New York, born June 24, 1925 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, New York, passed away peacefully at age 93 on May 5, 2019 in Fear-rington Village, North Carolina. Dorothy was the loving wife of the late Herbert Austin "Bert" Crouchley Jr. She was preceded in death by her brother, Henry J. "Brud" Junge. Dorothy is survived by her son, Herbert Austin "Jeff" Crouchley III in Statesville, NC; daughter, Lisa Spung (Peter) in Raleigh, NC; granddaughters Jessica Spung in Santa Cruz, CA and Laura Spung in Raleigh, NC; and brother, Albert Junge (Janice) in Hampton Bays, NY. Dorothy was a graduate of the Trap-hagen School of Fashion in New York City, and enjoyed a career in fashion photography assisting Richard Avedon and other photographers with fashion and celebrity shoots of the era. Dorothy married the love of her life Bert in 1951 and set upon a new career as wife and mother, establishing warm and welcoming homes in New York, Lebanon, Portugal, Japan, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Michigan, and North Carolina. An avid traveler,gourmet cook, painter and dancer, Dorothy was an enthusiastic creative influence in her family's and friend's lives. Dorothy had a special passion for charities, and volunteered at a number of institutions around the world. After retiring in North Carolina, she worked with families at the birth center at UNC Hospital and Ronald McDonald House in Chapel Hill, NC. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Donations in memory of Dorothy can be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Chapel Hill at rmhch.org-donate, or via mail at 101 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27515. Published in Newsday on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary