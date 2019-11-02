|
|
MOLLE' - Dorothy Jewel on October 30th, 2019, passed away at 88 years of age due to complications from a stroke. Dorothy was clever and mischievous, quick to laugh, slow to anger, compassionate, and generous. Dorothy buried two husbands, Jack Harding and Henry Molle', but always emerged from tragedy as a wellspring of strengh, love, and support for her extensive family and circle of friends. Dorothy was born in Connecticut to Annabelle and George Henry then moved to Coney Island. As a child her family built the iconic Thunderbolt rollercoaster. Dorothy grew up playing in family-owned booths on the midway. She married Jack at a young age and had her first four children right away. Upon Jack's passing, Dotty provided for her family by working in financial trading & hand-painting microchips. Upon her marriage to Henry, Dorothy settled in Freeport where she had her fifth child and found her true calling as mess hall cook, font of wisdom, and expert hostess of countless parties, in service of her ever-expanding family and circle of loved ones. Dorothy was a stalwart matriarch who grounded her family through the power of example, laughter, love, generosity, and unquestioning support. Those who knew her have suffered a deep loss, but it is outweighed by her legacy of strength, the gifts she gave, and the lessons she taught us. In her free time, Dorothy volunteered at South Nassau Hospital for over Thirty years. Dorothy is survived by her 5 children and their spouses: John & Moddy, Karen & Joe, Michael, Tony & Karen, Gina & Joe; 9 grand-children and their spouses: Katherine and Alex, Matt & Ashlee, John and Devika, Jessica & Shiyam, Andrew & Megan, Alex, Lilian, Claire and Jack; 9 great-grandchildren: Nathaniel, Logan, Gabriela, Clark, Annabelle, George, Paul, Luke, & Jane. She is also survived by her sister Joyce and sister-in-law Barbara, along with scores of cousins, nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to epicli.org in memory of Dorothy Molle'
Published in Newsday on Nov. 2, 2019