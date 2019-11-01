Home

POWERED BY

Services
Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel
2118 Constitution Boulevard
Sarasota, FL 34231
941-921-4247
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Kennedy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Kennedy Notice
KENNEDY - Dorothy Eileen, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Wantagh, NY and Greenwich, CT.November 20, 1936-October 24, 2019. Survived by her husband William of 60 years and her five children and their spouses: Eileen and Charles Hansmann, Karyn and Barry Kurland, Robert and Karen Kennedy, Patricia and Joseph Feeney & William & Kathleen Kennedy; by her sister and brother-in-law Kathleen and Gerald Andersen; and by her brother-in-law, Father Robert Kennedy S.J.Dorothy leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, and 14 grandchildren who were the joy of her life.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -