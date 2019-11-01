|
KENNEDY - Dorothy Eileen, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Wantagh, NY and Greenwich, CT.November 20, 1936-October 24, 2019. Survived by her husband William of 60 years and her five children and their spouses: Eileen and Charles Hansmann, Karyn and Barry Kurland, Robert and Karen Kennedy, Patricia and Joseph Feeney & William & Kathleen Kennedy; by her sister and brother-in-law Kathleen and Gerald Andersen; and by her brother-in-law, Father Robert Kennedy S.J.Dorothy leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, and 14 grandchildren who were the joy of her life.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 1, 2019