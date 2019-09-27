|
KOSTER -Dorothy of Woodbury, formerly of Syosset NY. On September 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother of Russell (Mavis), Deborah (William) Davidson & Randy (Kathleen). Cherished grandmother of Mathew (Melissa),Brooke (John), Erika, Kim (Damien), Lindsay (Ryan), Connor, Emma and great grandmother of Piper,Logan, Quinn and Mack. Reposing at Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset, NY. Visiting Saturday 7-9pm and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am at St. Edward Confessor RC Church, 205 Jackson Avenue Syosset,NY.Burial to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 27, 2019