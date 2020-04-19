|
HANLEY - Dorothy Lee, born November 15, 1927 in New York City, died April 13th in Oyster Bay, NY. She was predeceased by her husband of over 60 years, Edward F. Hanley, in 2009. The oldest of five children of John H. Lee and Julia V. Lee, she grew up in Queens, NY, graduating from Richmond Hill High School. She worked as a secretary, typist, and transcriptionist, including making the transition from the typewriter to word processing on a PC while in her 60s and 70s. She was the mother of six sons: Edward R. (Debbie Frank), Richard J. (Doreen Genovese), Robert P. (deceased), John F. (Rita Siermala-Hanley), Patrick C. (Marnie Eve Schwartz-Hanley), and Thomas M. Hanley. She is also survived by her three grandsons: Blair Hanley Frank (Rachael Byrne), Benjamin Hanley, and Levi Schwartz; her brother Robert Lee, her sister Mary Mousseau, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. She especially enjoyed spending time with her extended family, gardening, music, and walking with her dogs in the town she loved Baldwin, where she lived and raised her family from 1956 to 2011. She was an active member and held leadership positions in the Knights of Columbus' Bradley Council, and attended St. Christopher's Catholic church. She also enjoyed working with her colleagues and clients the court reporters, attorneys, authors, students, and others who brought their work to her knowing that she would accurately and lovingly re-create their words on as many typed pages as it took, sometimes working long after the rest of her family had gone to sleep for the night. The family will gather to celebrate her life when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in her memory to North Shore Animal League America and the . fullertonfhny.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020