Dorothy Louzis
Louzis - Dorothy "Dottie," a longtime resident of Westbury, New York, passed away on June 18, 2020. Beloved daughter of late John "Westbury Candy Kitchen" Louzis and the late Helen Louzis. Dear sister to the late Gus Louzis. Precious Godmother to Harry S. Pangas. The funeral will be held 10:00 am on Friday, July 24 at Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Paul, 110 Cathedral Ave, Hempstead, NY. Burial to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale on Friday, July 24 at 11:30 am. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Towers Funeral Home Inc., 2681 Long Beach Road, Oceanside, NY.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Funeral
10:00 AM
Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Paul
JUL
24
Burial
11:30 AM
Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale
Funeral services provided by
Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
(516) 766-0425
