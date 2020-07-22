Dorothy Louzis

Louzis - Dorothy "Dottie," a longtime resident of Westbury, New York, passed away on June 18, 2020. Beloved daughter of late John "Westbury Candy Kitchen" Louzis and the late Helen Louzis. Dear sister to the late Gus Louzis. Precious Godmother to Harry S. Pangas. The funeral will be held 10:00 am on Friday, July 24 at Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Paul, 110 Cathedral Ave, Hempstead, NY. Burial to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale on Friday, July 24 at 11:30 am. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Towers Funeral Home Inc., 2681 Long Beach Road, Oceanside, NY.







