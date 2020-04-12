|
ROGERS - Dorothy Marie, on March 30, 2020. It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Dorothy Marie Rogers, 76, formally of Baldwin NY. She passed away peacefully after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Dorothy was born in Brooklyn NY. She was raised in Oceanside by her parents Eugene and Dorothy (nee Spr-att). She was happily married to the late James D. for 33 years. They resided in Baldwin where they raised their 4 children. Dorothy is survived by her loving children James Rogers (Joy) of Merrick, Jeanine Reeve (Robert) of East Moriches and Jennifer Destio (Michael) of Farmingville. She is the proud grandmother of James, Jessie, Jack and Jayden Roger; Madelyn and Kate DelValle; Michael and Max Destio. She is also survived by her devoted sisters Lorraine Mischke of Baldwin and Suzanne Hill of West Ham-pton. Fond aunt of fifteen nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son Daniel and her brothers Robert and Joseph Spratt. Dorothy was laid to rest at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood in Westbury NY on April 3, 2020. A Mass to celebrate her wonderful life and a memorial service will be announced. "The world is a little less bright without Dorothy in it."
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2020