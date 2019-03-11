|
SCHNELL-Sister Dorothy Marie CSJ (Marian Walter) at Maria Regina residence on Friday, March 8, 2019. Reposing at Maria Regina Residence Building #1, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, N.Y. 11717, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Opening prayers at 2 p.m. and Prayer service at 4:30 p.m. Final farewell ritual on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Immediately followed by Funeral Liturgy. Sister Dorothy Marie is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood road, Brentwood, N.Y. Services enterusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc. Brentwood, N.Y.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 11, 2019