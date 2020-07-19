ZELECHOWSKI- Dorothy Marie Higgins lovingly referred to as Grandot, transitioned from this life on June 29, 2020, at the age of 87. She was an avid reader and had the mind and intellect of a scholar. Dorothy worked hard to become the executive secretary to the President of Purolator Courier. She spent her free time volunteering and was active as a lector in multiple parishes. She was preceded in death by her spouse, John and 4 sisters. She is survived by her sister Alice, 3 children; Chris, Jean and Susan, their spouses, 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, numerous nieces and nephews and her loving cat Daisy. To the world, her everlasting words are, "God Bless". Funeral arrangements entrusted to Mangano Funeral Home, Inc. www.manganofh.com