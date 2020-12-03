1/
Dorothy Mary Mulligan
1922 - 2020
MULLIGAN - Dorothy Mary (nee Coombs), February 15, 1922 to November 30, 2020. Born on 9th Avenue in New York City to Richard H. and Helen M. Coombs. Devoted sister to Margaret, Richard, James, Eleanor, Barbara, Helen and Jeanne. Married in 1942 to John J. (Jack) Mulligan. She set up home in Hicksville in 1947, filling it up with many nieces, nephews and four children, John J. (Lori), Gerry (Ann), Jacqueline (Lawrence) and Patricia (Dominic). Blessed with grandchildren Ryan, Kyle, Cara, Michael, John, Casey, Tara, Matthew, Kerry, Kaitlyn, Nicholas, Molly and Dominic; leading to great grandchildren, Liam, Colin, Benjamin, Zachary, with one more on the way. She will be missed by all that knew her. Visitation will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 2-6pm at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 W. Old Country Road, Hicksville, NY. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, December 4, 2020, 11:15am at St. Ignatius Loyola RC Church, Broadway, Hicksville, NY.



Published in Newsday on Dec. 3, 2020.
December 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home
