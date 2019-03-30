Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 731-5600
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius V Chapel
Oyster Bay Cove, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy McGrane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy McGrane

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dorothy McGrane Notice
McGrane - Dorothy J., of Bethpage, LI, formerly of Hicksville, LI on March 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert M. McGrane. Loving mother of Patricia (Robert) Johnson and Eileen (Charles) Carter. Cherished grandmother of Mary Kate, Kerrin, Shannon, Travis, Kathleen, Jeanine and Elisabeth. Dear sister to Kathleen Long and the late Sylvester Jr., Mary, Helen and Alice. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Bethpage Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road (1 mile north of Southern State Parkway, Exit 29). Funeral Mass to be held Monday 10:00AM at St. Pius V Chapel, Oyster Bay Cove, LI. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, LI. Visitation Sunday 2:00PM until 4:30PM and 7:00PM until 9:30PM.www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now