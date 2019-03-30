|
McGrane - Dorothy J., of Bethpage, LI, formerly of Hicksville, LI on March 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert M. McGrane. Loving mother of Patricia (Robert) Johnson and Eileen (Charles) Carter. Cherished grandmother of Mary Kate, Kerrin, Shannon, Travis, Kathleen, Jeanine and Elisabeth. Dear sister to Kathleen Long and the late Sylvester Jr., Mary, Helen and Alice. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Bethpage Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road (1 mile north of Southern State Parkway, Exit 29). Funeral Mass to be held Monday 10:00AM at St. Pius V Chapel, Oyster Bay Cove, LI. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, LI. Visitation Sunday 2:00PM until 4:30PM and 7:00PM until 9:30PM.www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 30, 2019