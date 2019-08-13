Home

Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
McGRATH - Dorothy L. of Sea Cliff, NY on August 10, 2019. Beloved wife of "Rock". Loving mother of Patrice Goncalves (Armando) & Michael McGrath McGrath (Diane).Cherished grandmother of Timothy and Nicholas Goncalves and Jessica and the late Taylor McGrath. Visiting Wed. 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Fun- eral Service 10 am Thursday, at the funeral home. Interment private. Contributions may be made to Mutual Concerns Committee, Sea Cliff, NY or Sea Cliff Fire Dept., Sea Cliff, NY.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 13, 2019
