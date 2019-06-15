Home

Dorothy Mullane Notice
MULLANE - Dorothy Tofte June 8, 1929 - May 31, 2019 of Center Moriches, NY, passed away on the morning of May 31, 2019 in Palm City, FL. Dorothy leaves behind her children, William B. Mullane, Kathleen D. Smith, Kevin Mullane and Carleen M. Blakes; Sister, Rosemary Horton; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her Son Dennis K. Mullane, by her husbands, William Henry "Chubby" Mull-ane and Joseph Roberge; and sister, Myrtle Birchill. In Honor of her memory, donations can be sent to Friends of the Library, Center Moriches.
Published in Newsday on June 15, 2019
