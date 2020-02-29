|
O'GRADY Dorothy, 89, of West Hempstead, NY passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020. Beloved wife of deceased John O'Grady. Loving mother of Terry O'Grady, Doreen Savasta (Joe), Ellen Harold (George), and Tim O'Grady (Sandra). Cherished grandmother of Kristen, Kelly, Kaitlyn, Kyle, Kellan, and Nick (Christina) and great grandmother of Ava. Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning 10:00am St. Anne's Church of Garden City. Burial Service to follow at Cemetery of the Holy Rood. Visitors may call Sunday 5-9pm at Park Funeral Chapels 2175 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's name may be made to Glen Cove Hospital.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 29, 2020