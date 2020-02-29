Home

Park Funeral Chapels
2175 Jericho Tpke
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 747-4300
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Park Funeral Chapels
2175 Jericho Tpke
Garden City Park, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anne's Church of Garden City

Dorothy O'Grady

Dorothy O'Grady Notice
O'GRADY Dorothy, 89, of West Hempstead, NY passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020. Beloved wife of deceased John O'Grady. Loving mother of Terry O'Grady, Doreen Savasta (Joe), Ellen Harold (George), and Tim O'Grady (Sandra). Cherished grandmother of Kristen, Kelly, Kaitlyn, Kyle, Kellan, and Nick (Christina) and great grandmother of Ava. Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning 10:00am St. Anne's Church of Garden City. Burial Service to follow at Cemetery of the Holy Rood. Visitors may call Sunday 5-9pm at Park Funeral Chapels 2175 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's name may be made to Glen Cove Hospital.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 29, 2020
