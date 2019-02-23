Home

First Presbyterian Church
53100 Main Road
Southold, NY 11971
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Southold, NY
PENNY - Dorothy of Glen Cove, passed away on January 25 at the age of 84. Born in Pembrokeshire, Wales; beloved soulmate of Desmond Penny. Passionate reader, gardener, art and music lover; taught literacy and ESL at Glen Cove Public Library. Loved sharing her positive outlook on life and her love of nature with all. Dorothy is survived by her three children: Caroline (Doug) MacArthur of Southold; Nick (Natalie) of Bayville, NY and Stephen (Diane) of McCall, Idaho, & eight grandchildren. All are welcome to attend a memorial service celebrating her life on March 2nd at the First Presbyterian Church in Southold at 11am.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
