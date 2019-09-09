|
Proctor - Dorothy C., of West Islip, LI on September 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Proctor. Devoted mother of Clifford D. and Evan Proctor. Loving mother-in-law of Meriem Proctor. Cherished grandmother of Adam and Minas Proctor. Dorothy was a proud Social Studies teacher at Beach Street Jr. High, West Islip. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Friday 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Visiting Wednesday & Thursday 2:00 until 4:00 PM and 7:00 until 9:00 PM. Thursday evening at the funeral home Dorothy's family & friends will have a service to celebrate her life. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 9, 2019