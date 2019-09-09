Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church
West Islip, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Proctor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Proctor


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Proctor Notice
Proctor - Dorothy C., of West Islip, LI on September 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Proctor. Devoted mother of Clifford D. and Evan Proctor. Loving mother-in-law of Meriem Proctor. Cherished grandmother of Adam and Minas Proctor. Dorothy was a proud Social Studies teacher at Beach Street Jr. High, West Islip. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Friday 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Visiting Wednesday & Thursday 2:00 until 4:00 PM and 7:00 until 9:00 PM. Thursday evening at the funeral home Dorothy's family & friends will have a service to celebrate her life. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now