RIOUX - Dorothy A., 87, formerly of Stony Brook, NY on June 3, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Paul Rioux and Jennifer Helton. Cherished grandmother of four grandchildren and one grandog, Harley. Dear friend of Barbara Coates. The family will receive visitors Friday, June 14th 3 to 9 PM, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Conklin Street ( Hempstead Tpk) Farmingdale, NY. Family gathering at funeral home 10 AM Saturday, and leaving 10:30 AM for interment at St. Charles Cemetery, East Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers please send a donation on Dorothy's name to the .
Published in Newsday on June 13, 2019