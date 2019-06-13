Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-0336
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Charles Cemetery
East Farmingdale, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Riox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Riox

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Riox Notice
RIOUX - Dorothy A., 87, formerly of Stony Brook, NY on June 3, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Paul Rioux and Jennifer Helton. Cherished grandmother of four grandchildren and one grandog, Harley. Dear friend of Barbara Coates. The family will receive visitors Friday, June 14th 3 to 9 PM, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Conklin Street ( Hempstead Tpk) Farmingdale, NY. Family gathering at funeral home 10 AM Saturday, and leaving 10:30 AM for interment at St. Charles Cemetery, East Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers please send a donation on Dorothy's name to the .
Published in Newsday on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
Download Now