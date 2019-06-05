|
|
ROBBINS - Dorothy, formerly of Islip, NY, on June 4, 2019, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. Robbins. Loving mother of Doreen Robbins (James Hatter), Denise Robbins (Tim Baker), and the late Donna Jordan (Corey). Cherished grandmother of Timothy, Colleen, Kate, Kevin, Emily, Haley, and Kelsey and great-grandmother of Ben- jamin. Visiting, Friday, 9-10:30AM, Overton Funeral Home, Inc., 172 Main St., Islip. Funeral Mass, 10:45AM, St. Mary's RC Church, East Islip, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton NY.
Published in Newsday on June 5, 2019