Dorothy Scaduto

Dorothy Scaduto Notice
SCADUTO - Dorothy, born as Dorothy Virginia Gold, known to many as Mitzie. Born in Brooklyn, NY September 12, 1930, previously resided in So. Floral Park & Smithtown NY. Passed May 12th of complications of COVID-19. Many will remember her as a legal secretary working for the Suffolk County Attorney's office. Loving wife of the late Paul Scaduto. Adoring mother of Susan Fierro & her husband, Richard, Joseph Scaduto & Fiance Debra Hirschfeld. Beloved grandmother of Kristie & Michael Fierro, affectionally known as "Moyna" She will always be remembered for her love of her family and great sense of humor. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all.
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2020
