Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's R.C. Church
9 North Clinton Avenue
Bay Shore, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Scharf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Scharf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Scharf Notice
Scharf - Dorothy Albert, at the age of 86, on February 15, 2020. Dorothy was predeceased in death by her beloved husband, Edward B. Scharf. Dorothy was a loving sister, aunt, step-mother and grandmother. She brought more joy and happiness to her family than words can express. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Saturday, 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI. Cremation to follow. Visiting Friday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations in Dorothy's name may be made to , 75 Davids Dr., Hauppauge, NY 11788. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -