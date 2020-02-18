|
Scharf - Dorothy Albert, at the age of 86, on February 15, 2020. Dorothy was predeceased in death by her beloved husband, Edward B. Scharf. Dorothy was a loving sister, aunt, step-mother and grandmother. She brought more joy and happiness to her family than words can express. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Saturday, 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI. Cremation to follow. Visiting Friday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations in Dorothy's name may be made to , 75 Davids Dr., Hauppauge, NY 11788. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 18, 2020