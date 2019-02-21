|
SCHLAGETER - Dorothy (nee Golden). On February 19, 2019, Dorothy Schlageter died peacefully. Dorothy was born on September 13, 1919 at home in Brooklyn. She is survived by her daughters Jeanne Harmon, Susan Popfinger, Jane Klotzbach, her son, Robert Schlageter, his partner, Judy, as well as her sons-in-law Jim, Frank, and Mark. She was so proud of her thirteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Robert and her granddaughter, Laura Harmon. Visitation will be on Friday 2 - 4 pm and 7 - 9 pm at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, 1201 Franklin Avenue, Garden City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 9:30 am at the Church of Saint Anne, 35 Dartmouth Street, Garden City. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Holisticare Hospice, 685 Kromer Care, Berwyn, PA 19312.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 21, 2019