SMITHERS - Dorothy (DOT) of Copake Falls, NY formerly of Lynbrook, NY and Hutchinson Island, FL, passed peacefully on March 13th, 2019 in upstate NY in her 100th year. Prede-ceased by her loving husband Charles. Devoted Mother of Nancy Hescheles and Janet Virkus, beloved Mother-in-law of David Hescheles and Philip Macallister, loving Grandmother of Kimberly Hines, Matthew Virkus, Jennifer Anschel, and Jessica Joyce, survived by 5 beautiful Great-Grandchildren. Dorothy was a member of the woman's auxiliary at the Vulcan Fire Department in Lynbrook, became a volunteer driver for the visually impaired and was the secretary for the Athletic Director at LHS for 25 years. Her family was the center of her life. Dorothy was strongly influenced by her faith. She successfully dealt with the struggles of aging and always found the good in life. Celebration of her life will be in the spring. In memory of Dorothy, please show an act of kindness. Published in Newsday on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary