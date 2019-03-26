Home

Dorothy St. George

Dorothy St. George Notice
ST. GEORGE - Dorothy, on March 23, 2019 of Dix Hills, NY. Beloved wife of Gerald. Dear mother of Marie St. George, Joanne Koerner (Steven), Gerald Jr. (Kelli). Fond sister of Anthony Sanfratello and RoseMarie DeVincent. Devoted grandmother of Thomas, Ashley, Stevie (Denise), Nicky (Allyson), Joey, Olivia & Jason. Great grandmother of Madison & Sienna. Visiting hours 2-4:30pm & 7-9:30pm Tuesday (today) Mangano Funeral Home, 1701 Deer Park Ave, Deer Park. Mass at 9:30am Wednesday at St. Elizabeth of Hungary RC Church in Huntington Station, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 26, 2019
