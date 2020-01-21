Home

Dorothy T. McMahon

McMAHON - Dorothy T., 1925-2020, died at home after a long and rewarding life of kindness and generosity. She survived her adoring husband, Dair by 31 years, and her seven siblings Sheelah, William, Robert, Maureen, John, Marjorie and Ronald. She is survived by her daughter, "Vicky" and numerous nieces and nephews and their spouses, children and grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held at Wesche Funeral Home Center Moriches on Tuesday, January 28th from 2-6pm. Donations can be made in her memory to March of Dimes.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 21, 2020
