DONOFRIO - Douglas A. of East Rockaway, an Attorney died after a long illness on October 2, 2020 in Hempstead, NY. Mr. Donofrio was born in East Rockaway on January 13, 1956. He received his B.A. in English from University of Rochester, his M.A. in English from the University of Michigan, his JD in Law from the University of Colorado and LL.M. in Commercial Law from The London School of Economics. He was Principal and General Counsel, IP Sermon Consulting LLC in NYC. He is predeceased by his father Hugh A. Donofrio Jr., his mother Ada M. Schwenk and his sister Arlene Benson. He is survived by his niece Lavinia Benson, nephew Merritt Benson Jr., his uncle Robert Donofrio and his aunt Lavinia Schwenk.







