WILKE - Douglas A., 86, of Glen Head, NY, passed away on September 26, 2019. Doug had many lives: Eagle Scout, track star, riverboat pilot, Christmas tree salesman, volunteer fireman, construction company owner, avid sailor, teacher, Republican party leader, and soldier (Active Army, 1952-55; Reserves through 1968, retiring as a captain). But his major calling was architecture-engineering with specialties in solar energy and historical reconstruction. He received his degree in Engineering from New England College (1959) and his Architecture degree from Columbia (1971). Major awards marked the beginning, middle, and conclusion of his career: the prestigious national Owens-Corning Conservation Award (1975); the inaugural Governor's Award for Energy Excellence presented by Governor Mario Cuomo (1992); and the Prize of Excellence in the International Solar Tower Architecture Design Competition, awarded by the Chinese Academy of Science (2008). The week before entering the hospital for serious heart problems, he was hard at work on an historical restoration project for the Town of Oyster Bay, NY. During his career, Doug enjoyed the support, love, and inspiration of family members who preceded him in death: his mother Mildred Roemer, stepfather Arthur Roemer, second wife Beverly Duggan, and daughter Allison Wilke Gryphon. His brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Micki Roemer, and an extensive network of friends and colleagues, including the members of the Hempstead Harbor Club, the alumni of the 77th Infantry Division, local and state government officials, and his dear friend, Elsa Eisenberg, were especially important to him during his final years. A memorial service was held on November 10th at Coe Hall, Planting Fields, Oyster Bay. Doug is survived by Kenneth and Micki Roemer; a niece, Carol Heinick; a nephew, Kirk Wilke, and Elsa Eisenberg. Donations in Doug's name can be made to: Planting Fields Foundation, P.O. Box 660, Oyster Bay, NY 11771.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 19, 2020