SESSLER - Douglas C. of Glen Head, NY passed away on August 10, 2020 at age 79. Loving husband of the late Phyllis. Beloved father of Katherine (Jeff) Papasidero, Douglas (Kelly Peters) Sessler & Kim Sessler. Proud Poppa of Kaitlyn, Kelly & Louis. Best buddy to Gracie & Baxter. Dear brother of Karen (Ron) LeTellier. Also survived my many loving nieces, nephews & friends. Visitation at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545, www.whitting.com
, on Friday 2-5pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass at St. Boniface Martyr Church, Sea Cliff, NY Saturday 10:00am. Interment to follow at Locust Valley Cemetery, Locust Valley, NY. In lieu of flowers any donations or acts of kindness can be directed to Hospice Care Network, 99 Sunnyside Blvd., Woodbury, NY 11797.