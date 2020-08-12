1/
Douglas C. Sessler
SESSLER - Douglas C. of Glen Head, NY passed away on August 10, 2020 at age 79. Loving husband of the late Phyllis. Beloved father of Katherine (Jeff) Papasidero, Douglas (Kelly Peters) Sessler & Kim Sessler. Proud Poppa of Kaitlyn, Kelly & Louis. Best buddy to Gracie & Baxter. Dear brother of Karen (Ron) LeTellier. Also survived my many loving nieces, nephews & friends. Visitation at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545, www.whitting.com, on Friday 2-5pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass at St. Boniface Martyr Church, Sea Cliff, NY Saturday 10:00am. Interment to follow at Locust Valley Cemetery, Locust Valley, NY. In lieu of flowers any donations or acts of kindness can be directed to Hospice Care Network, 99 Sunnyside Blvd., Woodbury, NY 11797.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
AUG
14
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
AUG
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Boniface Martyr Church
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Whitting Family
