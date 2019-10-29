|
HILL - Douglas age 94, longtime resident of Huntington died peacefully in his home on October 16, 2019. Born in The Bronx, Douglas was prede-ceased by his wife, Ruth. The couple met at a USO dance in Albany, NY, during WW II and were married for 69 years. Living in Levittown, then 60 years in Halesite. Douglas attended City College, then enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1943. He was commissioned as a Naval Aviator and stationed in Okinawa. He served in the Army Reserve Officers Training ROTC and the Pershing Rifles. Douglas received a BS in Aeronautical Engineering from R.P.I. and MS and Doctor of Engineering Science from Columbia University. For 29 years he worked for Grumman. In 1977 he began work at Brookhaven National Laboratory representing the US as International Energy Consultant, traveling to Europe and Japan. At StonyBrook University Douglas promoted the idea of storm surge barriers to protect NYC from hurricane flooding. Douglas will be remembered for his clever mind, quick wit and stories. He is survived by three children: Jeffrey Hill of Huntington; Gordon Hill (Suzanne) of Perry, GA; Heather Worthington (Jeff) of Southold, NY and four grandchildren: Gwen Hill, Kathleen Littlefield, Blake Worthington and Breton Worthington. Douglas' life will be remembered at a private family memorial.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 29, 2019