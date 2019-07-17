|
LANGE - Douglas S., long time resident of Massapequa Park. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Loving father of Brian (Stacey), Michael (Lindsay), and Jennifer Lange. Dear brother of Lynne Dawkins, Gerard, Janice, Kevin, and Kenneth Lange. Cherished grandfather of Carter, Campbell, Colby, Margot, Gemma, and Ruby. Long time volunteer sports coach for CYO and Massapequa Soccer Club, and Challenger Baseball. Long time employee of the New York Times and Donaldson,Lufkin,and Jenrette. Visiting Thursday, 2-4pm and 7-9pm at James Funeral Home, 540 Broadway, Massapequa, NY O11578. Funeral Mass, 10am, Friday at St. Rose of Lima RC Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Private cremation.
Published in Newsday on July 17, 2019