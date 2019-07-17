Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home
540 Broadway
Massapequa, NY 11758
(516) 541-4000
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
James Funeral Home
540 Broadway
Massapequa, NY 11758
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
James Funeral Home
540 Broadway
Massapequa, NY 11758
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Lange
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Lange

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Lange Notice
LANGE - Douglas S., long time resident of Massapequa Park. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Loving father of Brian (Stacey), Michael (Lindsay), and Jennifer Lange. Dear brother of Lynne Dawkins, Gerard, Janice, Kevin, and Kenneth Lange. Cherished grandfather of Carter, Campbell, Colby, Margot, Gemma, and Ruby. Long time volunteer sports coach for CYO and Massapequa Soccer Club, and Challenger Baseball. Long time employee of the New York Times and Donaldson,Lufkin,and Jenrette. Visiting Thursday, 2-4pm and 7-9pm at James Funeral Home, 540 Broadway, Massapequa, NY O11578. Funeral Mass, 10am, Friday at St. Rose of Lima RC Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Private cremation.
Published in Newsday on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James Funeral Home
Download Now