McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:15 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Seaford, NY
Douglas Turner Notice
TURNER - Douglas J. of Farm-ingdale on September 30, 2019. Loving son of Sena and the late Ralph Turner. Devoted brother and brother-in-law of William and Kathleen Turner, John and Deborah Turner, and Ann and George Bird. Beloved uncle of 9 nieces and nephews. Retired New York State Trooper for 30 years. Family will receive friends Wednesday 2 - 5 pm and 7 - 9 pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc., 385 Main St., Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:15 am at St. James R.C. Church in Seaford. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, don-ations to the Guide Dog Foundation (Donate.GuideDog.org) are appreciated. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Oct. 2, 2019
