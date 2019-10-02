|
TURNER - Douglas J. of Farm-ingdale on September 30, 2019. Loving son of Sena and the late Ralph Turner. Devoted brother and brother-in-law of William and Kathleen Turner, John and Deborah Turner, and Ann and George Bird. Beloved uncle of 9 nieces and nephews. Retired New York State Trooper for 30 years. Family will receive friends Wednesday 2 - 5 pm and 7 - 9 pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc., 385 Main St., Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:15 am at St. James R.C. Church in Seaford. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, don-ations to the Guide Dog Foundation (Donate.GuideDog.org) are appreciated. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Oct. 2, 2019