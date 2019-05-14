WEEKS - E. Rick born November 17, 1954, passed away due to cancer on May 11, 2019 in Palm Coast, FL. He was originally from Long Island, NY. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Cyd Weeks, his sons Joseph and Ricky Jr., daughter- in-law Tammy, three grand- daughters Courtney, Lilly and Bella; brothers Richard, Prescott, Jimmy, Ronnie and David, their wives, sisters Marilyn and Diane, their husbands, as well as his mother Greta, in-laws Karen and Ralph Lindholm, numerous nieces, nephews, uncles, cousins, long time friends, and his two german shepherds Jeter and Micky. Owner of Weeks Fence Co and past member of Ridge Fire Dept. A good, honest man with a large giving heart and good sense of humor, was a sports fanatic and supporter of our Military and First Responders. He is loved and will be sorely missed by many. A celebration of Life will be May 24, 2019, 2-6 PM at AMVETS Bunnell, FL, located at 3400 Steel Rail Dr., as well as one to be announced for family and friends on LI, NY. In lieu of flowers, as an avid member and supporter of AMVETS 113, Bunnell, FL, donations are being requested for the Sons of AMVETS 113 scholarship fund at a mailing address of P.O. Box 2451, Bunnell, FL 32110. May he continue to watch over us all. Published in Newsday on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary