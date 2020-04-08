Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Bowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Bowen


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Bowen Notice
BOWEN - Earl "Buddy" of Port Washington, NY passed peacefully on April 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Erna Bowen. Awesome father of Kevin, Stacey, Lisa and Scott. Adored grandfather of Jac and Andy, Matt, Lacey, Scott, Jake and Sam. Loving father-in-law to Maria, Teresa and Walt. Buddy was an amazing father and great friend to all. He was loved by everyone. He will be missed tremendously. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.weigandbrothers.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weigand Bros Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -