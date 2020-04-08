|
BOWEN - Earl "Buddy" of Port Washington, NY passed peacefully on April 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Erna Bowen. Awesome father of Kevin, Stacey, Lisa and Scott. Adored grandfather of Jac and Andy, Matt, Lacey, Scott, Jake and Sam. Loving father-in-law to Maria, Teresa and Walt. Buddy was an amazing father and great friend to all. He was loved by everyone. He will be missed tremendously. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.weigandbrothers.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 8, 2020