1/1
Earl Condit
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONDIT - Earl "Chip" of Bethpage entered into eternal rest on July 22, 2020 after a courageous battle with Cancer. Loving Husband of Paula, Devoted Father of the late Tom Condit, Dominic (Danielle), Sean (Erin). Cherished Grandpa of Connor & Vincent. Also survived by his father Earl, sisters Linda, Janet, Jill & Barbara. He was a wonderful Son-In-Law, Brother-In-Law, Uncle, Neighbor & Friend to many. The word "No" was never part of his vocabulary. If you needed something he was always the first to be there to help, welcomed you with open arms, always with a smile. There was nothing he wouldn't do for his family. He made all our lives better by being part of it. Gentle soul, loving man will be missed terribly. A private ceremony and a celebration of his life will be at a later date. Rest in Peace our Dear Chip. "We Love You."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved