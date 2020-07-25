Earl Condit

CONDIT - Earl "Chip" of Bethpage entered into eternal rest on July 22, 2020 after a courageous battle with Cancer. Loving Husband of Paula, Devoted Father of the late Tom Condit, Dominic (Danielle), Sean (Erin). Cherished Grandpa of Connor & Vincent. Also survived by his father Earl, sisters Linda, Janet, Jill & Barbara. He was a wonderful Son-In-Law, Brother-In-Law, Uncle, Neighbor & Friend to many. The word "No" was never part of his vocabulary. If you needed something he was always the first to be there to help, welcomed you with open arms, always with a smile. There was nothing he wouldn't do for his family. He made all our lives better by being part of it. Gentle soul, loving man will be missed terribly. A private ceremony and a celebration of his life will be at a later date. Rest in Peace our Dear Chip. "We Love You."







