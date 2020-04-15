|
PREDMORE - Dr. Earl Stanley, age 95, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020. He was a longtime resident of East Meadow, NY. Earl will be greatly missed by his sons, Dr. Richard S. Predmore(Carolyn) and Dr. James R. Predmore(Lorraine), granddaughters Lauren(Kevin) and Elizabeth, great granddaughter Chloe and his loving companion Mary. He was the loving child of Augustus and Rosa Predmore. Earl was predeceased by his brother Everett(late Virginia) and his sister, Mary, who tragically died as an infant. Earl was born in New Brunswick, NJ and grew up in Long Beach, NY, on the south shore of Long Island. Growing up in Long Beach, he developed his love of the ocean. Earl liked the mountains, he liked to paddle a canoe, he liked a cup of instant coffee, he liked to savor a meal long after everyone else was ready to move on to desert but more importantly he loved people and he loved the ocean. Since April 7th, Field 6 at Jones Beach, Long Island, NY will never be quite the same. The friendly gentleman wearing a WWII Veterans cap, resting on a wooden bench, gazing at the ocean, pointing out ships on the horizon or on a very good day, eyeing the spray of a whale, has passed. Earl loved to swim with his patented one arm crawl; you had to see it to understand how reliable it was. He could swim a mile in the ocean and then lounge around in the waves for another hour or so referring to his outing as a 'quick dip'. Earl served in the US Army, stationed on Saipan in the South Pacific during WW II. After the war he graduated from NYU School of Dentistry and married Carol. Earl and Carol raised two sons, ran a dental practice for 31 years, traveled all over the US (Including Hawaii and Alaska), the Caribbean, Europe and the Middle East, remained faithful members of Calvary Lutheran Church and enriched the lives of many long time friends. Earl's beloved brother in law, Don(Carol's brother) and sister in law, Ethel were constant companions for 60 plus years of family gatherings, hiking, canoeing and camping trips. After 46 wonderful years together, Carol was lost to Alzheimers, leaving a void in Earl's heart. Fortunately his long association with Calvary Lutheran Church led him to a loving relationship and marriage to Doris. Doris and Earl brought their families together for the next 17 years. Sadly, upon Doris's passing Earl faced another terrible loss but carried on, relying on his eternal optimism. Late in 2016, down at Field 6 Earl met a new friend and companion, Mary. Dad and Mary became steadfast friends, visiting and talking every day. They grew to love one another. Their favorite place to visit was Field 6 at Jones Beach. Mary's love for Earl kept her steadfast in supporting him through thick and thin as he grew to accept the loss of his drivers license and reliance on a wheel chair for his mobility. Through a finely orchestrated system Mary and Earl would continue to make daily trips to 'the beach' enjoying each others company and love. Some would say Earl S. Predmore lived a charmed life. We'd like to say, he lived life to the fullest. He reliably stated that the fog would lift and the clouds would part regardless of the weather forecast. Earl leaves behind his nieces, Shelia, Elaine, Judy and Nancy and their families, a nephew Donald and many step children and step grandchildren. Gifts in Earl's memory may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, East Meadow, NY or The Alzheimers Foundation. Due to circumstance surrounding the current pandemic, a memorial service in celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Our family is grateful to everyone for their expressions of sympathy and love.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2020