HAFNER - Earl W. "Bill" of Merrick, NY on May 19, 2019. Loving husband of the late Dorothy. Beloved father of Ken, Roy and his wife Pat and Dale Schumacher and her husband Richie. Cherished grand-father of Shawn, Scott, Willy and Donal; and great grand-father of Brennan, Elsie and Mia. Bill served in the Army during WWII. Visiting at N.F. Walker, Inc. Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Ave., Merrick on Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Service at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church (Merrick Ave. and Van Roo Ave) on Friday May 24, 2019 at 9AM. Burial with Military Honors at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton NY. www.nfwalkerfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 21, 2019