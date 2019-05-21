Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
2039 Merrick Ave
Merrick, NY 11566
(516) 378-0303
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Hafner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl W. Hafner

Notice Condolences Flowers

Earl W. Hafner Notice
HAFNER - Earl W. "Bill" of Merrick, NY on May 19, 2019. Loving husband of the late Dorothy. Beloved father of Ken, Roy and his wife Pat and Dale Schumacher and her husband Richie. Cherished grand-father of Shawn, Scott, Willy and Donal; and great grand-father of Brennan, Elsie and Mia. Bill served in the Army during WWII. Visiting at N.F. Walker, Inc. Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Ave., Merrick on Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Service at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church (Merrick Ave. and Van Roo Ave) on Friday May 24, 2019 at 9AM. Burial with Military Honors at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton NY. www.nfwalkerfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
Download Now