Edda Uggeri
UGGERI - Edda of Port Washington NY, formerly of Whitestone on June 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alfred. Devoted mother of Mark and his wife Cathy and Paula Cuomo and her husband Matthew. Loving grandmother of Catherine Mayer and her husband Jeffrey, Christine, Michael and his wife Haley, Andrew, Luke Cuomo and Peter Cuomo. Dear great-grandmother of Ulrich Mayer. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:00am at Saint Aidan's RC Church, Williston Park, NY Interment will follow Mt St Mary's Cemetery, Flushing. www.weigandbrothers.com



Published in Newsday on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Aidan's RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
