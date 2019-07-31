Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 423-2185
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:45 AM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Patrick's Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Ebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar Ebert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edgar Ebert Notice
EBERT - Edgar, "KC2E" passed peacefully on July 29, 2019 at the age of 85 surrounded by his family at home. Beloved husband of Carol. Devoted father of Cathy (Ed) Velardi and Tim (Priscilla). Cherished grandfather of Meghan, Courtney, and Dale. Fur-father of Trevor. Longtime volunteer for St. Patrick's R.C. Church and The Guide Dog Foundation. Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 P.M. at the A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Ave., Huntington Station, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:45 A.M. Burial to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery. www.jacobsenfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edgar's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
Download Now