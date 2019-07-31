|
|
EBERT - Edgar, "KC2E" passed peacefully on July 29, 2019 at the age of 85 surrounded by his family at home. Beloved husband of Carol. Devoted father of Cathy (Ed) Velardi and Tim (Priscilla). Cherished grandfather of Meghan, Courtney, and Dale. Fur-father of Trevor. Longtime volunteer for St. Patrick's R.C. Church and The Guide Dog Foundation. Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 P.M. at the A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Ave., Huntington Station, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:45 A.M. Burial to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery. www.jacobsenfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on July 31, 2019