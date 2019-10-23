|
TONNA - Edgar A., 91, of Huntington Station, on October 20, 2019. Professor and Scientist at New York University. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Loving father of Edgar (Tai Ngee), Paul (Carol), Patricia (Doug) Brunskill and John (Anna). Cherished grandfather of 14 grandchildren & 3 great- grandchildren. Visitation M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station, Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass St. Hugh Church, Huntington Station, Friday 9:30 AM. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 23, 2019