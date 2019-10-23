Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Hugh Church
Huntington Station, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Tonna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar Tonna

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edgar Tonna Notice
TONNA - Edgar A., 91, of Huntington Station, on October 20, 2019. Professor and Scientist at New York University. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Loving father of Edgar (Tai Ngee), Paul (Carol), Patricia (Doug) Brunskill and John (Anna). Cherished grandfather of 14 grandchildren & 3 great- grandchildren. Visitation M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station, Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass St. Hugh Church, Huntington Station, Friday 9:30 AM. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edgar's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now