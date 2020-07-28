Edith Blaurock

Or Copy this URL to Share

BLAUROCK - Edith, 91, Wantagh, NY passed away July 25, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Preceded in death by her husband Arthur, she is survived by her children Arthur (Darlene) and Susan (Rich) and her grandchildren Andrew, Matthew and Carissa. Visit-ation at Wantagh Abbey, 3374 Park Avenue, Wantagh 5-8pm Wednesday July 29, 2020. Service at 7pm. Funeral at Wantagh Abbey Thursday July 30 at 9am followed by interment at Pinelawn National Cemetery.







