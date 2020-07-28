1/1
Edith Blaurock
BLAUROCK - Edith, 91, Wantagh, NY passed away July 25, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Preceded in death by her husband Arthur, she is survived by her children Arthur (Darlene) and Susan (Rich) and her grandchildren Andrew, Matthew and Carissa. Visit-ation at Wantagh Abbey, 3374 Park Avenue, Wantagh 5-8pm Wednesday July 29, 2020. Service at 7pm. Funeral at Wantagh Abbey Thursday July 30 at 9am followed by interment at Pinelawn National Cemetery.



Published in Newsday from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Wantagh Abbey
JUL
29
Service
07:00 PM
Wantagh Abbey
JUL
30
Funeral
09:00 AM
Wantagh Abbey
