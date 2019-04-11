Home

Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
(631) 499-4422
Reposing
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
View Map
Reposing
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph's R.C.Church
Kings Park, NY
View Map
D'ALLESANDRO - Edith C. of Commack, NY on April 10, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Jean, Bill (Diane), Lisa Rowehl (Dennis). Devoted mother of the late Steven. Cherished Grandma of Billy (Erica), Jillian (Louie), Michelle (Brandon). Angel to great-grandson Braydon. Survived by dear sister Helen Mitchell and many nieces and nephews. Reposing Thursday 2-4pm and 7-9pm Commack Abbey Inc., 96 Commack Road, Commack, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 9:30am, St. Joseph's R.C.Church, Kings Park, NY. Interment St. Charles Cemetery Farmingdale, NY.
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.