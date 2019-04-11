|
D'ALLESANDRO - Edith C. of Commack, NY on April 10, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Jean, Bill (Diane), Lisa Rowehl (Dennis). Devoted mother of the late Steven. Cherished Grandma of Billy (Erica), Jillian (Louie), Michelle (Brandon). Angel to great-grandson Braydon. Survived by dear sister Helen Mitchell and many nieces and nephews. Reposing Thursday 2-4pm and 7-9pm Commack Abbey Inc., 96 Commack Road, Commack, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 9:30am, St. Joseph's R.C.Church, Kings Park, NY. Interment St. Charles Cemetery Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 11, 2019