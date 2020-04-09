|
DENIHAN TOMLIN - Edith passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2020 at the age of 99. She was born January 13, 1921 in Washington Heights, NY. Daughter of Sarah Carey, an Irish immigrant, and sister to Muriel. As a rightful member of The Greatest Generation, Edith lived through the Great Depression and was called upon to work at the family dry cleaning business during World War II alongside the other Denihan women. She married Daniel Denihan in 1942, and moved to Manhasset in 1954. She was an adoring mother to her son, Daniel Joseph Jr. and the daughter she never had Kathleen. She was a doting grandmother to Dan, Conor, Suzanne, Sean and Mary Kate. She considered herself blessed to welcome 13 beautiful great grand children into her family. Forever proud of her strong Irish roots, she would make corn beef and cabbage every St. Patricks Day. She was an avid bridge player, hosting many games. Also quite the accomplished artist, her paintings are proudly displayed above the mantels in the many homes of her family and friends. More than anything, she was a devout Catholic, active as a daily communicant at St Mary's for the last 50 years, as well as a member of the St Mary's Rosary Society. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Francis Hospital and various local nursing homes. Edith was a class act, she always dressed to the nines, wearing her heels even up to her last days when she wasn't leaving her home to go anywhere. She was a proud strong woman who paved the way for other women of her generation. She will be missed by all who loved her but is now at peace with God and her loved ones who passed before her. May choirs of angels lead you into paradise. And may the martyrs come to welcome you, to bring you hope into the holy city, so you may dwell in new Jerusalem. May holy angels be there at your welcoming, with all the saints who go before you there. That you may know the peace and joy of paradise, that you may enter into everlasting rest. In lieu of flowers, gifts to the Edith Denihan P '65 Scholarship at Xavier High School, 30 West 16 St., NY, NY 10011 would be appreciated, this was created in Edith's name to benefit inner city students of the Partnership Schools who continue their studies at Xavier. The Partnership is a network of high achieving Catholic elementary schools in Harlem and the Bronx.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 9, 2020