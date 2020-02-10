|
JOHNSEN - Edith G. of Elmont, NY on February 8, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Harold. Loving mother of Diane and Edward (Jeanne). Cherished grandmother of Danielle (Myles Karr) and Paul (Melissa). Proud great-grandmother of Avery James Karr. Family will receive friends Tuesday, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Religious Service will be held Wednesday, 10 am, at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 10, 2020